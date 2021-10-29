Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Break Up After Singer's Alleged Altercation With Yolanda Hadid

UPDATE 5:39 P.M. PST: While sources with People say the couple broke up after the alleged attack, TMZ‘s sources believe Gigi and Zayn split over a month ago. Both outlets are reliable, but People probably has the best track record. Either way, it’s clearly not the best time for them right now, and we wish them strength as they navigate through it.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have apparently called it quits amid a tumultuous time within their family.

Multiple sources confirmed to People that the supermodel and the former One Direction star have broken up but will continue to co-parent their daughter Khai.

A Hadid family friend told the outlet:

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

The news comes hours after TMZ reported that Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid was considering filing a police report against Zayn for striking her.

For his part, the British crooner released a statement “adamantly” denying Yolanda’s “false allegations” that he struck her. Shortly after, Gigi’s rep issued a statement on her behalf, telling People:

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

