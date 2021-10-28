Zayn Malik Responds After Yolanda Hadid Reportedly Claims He 'Struck' Her!

Sounds like there’s some major drama going on at the house of Hadid.

According to a TMZ source with direct knowledge, Yolanda Hadid alleges that Zayn Malik “struck” her and she’s seriously considering filing a police report.

The source said that Gigi Hadid’s mother claims the alleged attack happened at some point last week. While the source didn’t share details about what triggered the reported assault, the outlet noted that Yolanda “stands by her account.”

Shortly after the news broke, the former One Direction member took to social media to defend himself, noting that he’s a “private person” who didn’t want the family situation to become public, but has now been forced to issue a response. He wrote on Twitter in a Notes screenshot he shared:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The Pillowtalk crooner, who shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi, confessed that there’s still a “divisiveness” within the family despite his best “efforts” to restore the peace. He added:

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Hmmm. Putting “leaked” in quotes like that definitely suggests Zayn thinks someone in the family might be TMZ’s “source.” (Even if Yolanda leaked this herself, though, it sounds like momma just did what she had to in order to keep her family safe!)

Despite the scary drama, Zayn insisted he was “hopeful” they could all still heal from this without all their dirty laundry being aired out in the press. He concluded:

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Obviously, there’s very little we know here. But one thing that definitely stands out from Zayn’s statement is his insistence that he’s only speaking out to protect his daughter — which doesn’t come across as super admirable, seeing as keeping this matter “private” also protects him. Of course, only time will tell if this family situation will stay private like Zayn hopes it will.

Another statement, also to TMZ, read:

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Read the singer’s full post (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

