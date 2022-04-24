Kim Kardashian SLAMMED By Girls Gone Wild Exposed Director For Having ‘No Integrity’ Due To Her Friendship With Alleged ‘Abuser’ Joe Francis

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The director behind the Rich & Shameless: Girls Gone Wild Exposed had a lot to say when it came to Kim Kardashian’s friendship with Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis.

As we previously reported, the adult content producer is the primary focus of the first episode of the new TNT true-crime anthology series. In his episode of the show, an 18-year-old woman named Jannel alleged that Francis brutally raped her in the back of his tour bus outside of a nightclub in Chicago back on August 25, 2006. She claimed that Francis served her a ton of alcohol, complimented her all night, and soon invited her onto the bus at the time. While she only expected to flash the Girls Gone Wild camera, she was instead forced to “touch” herself with different objects. Things then soon escalated when Francis allegedly pounced on her:

“He kept trying to kiss me and saying, ‘It’s going to be OK, it’s going to be OK.’ And I was like, ‘Get off of me, get off of me.’ He basically forced himself on me, and it hurt because I wasn’t ‘turned on,’ so it really hurt. … He took hold of me. I was this 100-pound little girl. I didn’t give my consent that night, and he totally raped me. And then he got off of me like I was garbage.”

So with this horrific incident in mind, it is no wonder that the documentary’s director Katinka Blackford Newman cannot believe that Kim has maintained a friendship with an alleged “abuser” like Francis for decades now. In an interview with The Sun on Saturday, she recalled when the 49-year-old had been arrested in 2003 on child pornography charges, claiming that Kris Jenner said at the time:

“‘Oh Joe, you are in jail, we must get you out of there.’”

She continued:

“And you have Kim Kardashian wearing a T-shirt saying ‘Free Joe Francis.’ Well, what were they thinking of? He was facing serious abuse charges at the time. I really wonder what the Kim Kardashian of 2022 would say to the Kim K of 2008 because she purports to be an advocate of women’s rights and criminal justice and so on.”

And Katinka didn’t stop there! The filmmaker then blasted Kim for having “no integrity” due to her and Francis’ friendship, saying:

“There is a complete lack of integrity there.”

However, Katinka expressed to the outlet that she ultimately hopes the show will be “a wakeup call to celebrities like the Kardashians and to understand that if they are friends with people like Joe Francis it endorses their actions.”

Wonder what Kim might have to say about this call out. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

