Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo Of New Baby With Joaquim Valente! LOOK!

Gisele Bündchen is giving fans a new peek at her little one!

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a few rare pictures to Instagram of her and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s 5-month-old baby in honor of her 45th birthday, which was on Sunday. In one photo, she holds her kiddo on her lap while sitting on a couch outside next to her father, Valdir Bündchen. But you can’t see the baby’s face due to the heart emoji she placed! Take a look (below):

So cute! Another shot features Gisele’s baby strapped to her chest in a carrier as they both look at a waterfall in the distance. Making the pic cuter? They are both coordinated in baseball hats and sweaters. Check it out (below):

Aww!!!

In the caption, the Victoria’s Secret angel took a moment to express her gratitude for all the birthday wishes she received, while also remembering her late mother Vania Nonnenmache:

“Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes. I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family. Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone.”

We hope Gisele had a wonderful birthday! See the entire post (below), which also features a photo with her daughter Vivian Brady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

