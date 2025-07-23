Pete Davidson Breaks Silence On Becoming A Dad! Hear Him Gush About His ‘Dream’ Come True!

Pete Davidson is SO “stoked” to be a dad!

A week after his model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt revealed she’s pregnant, Pete is breaking his silence. The 31-year-old attended the New York premiere of his new film The Home on Tuesday and told E! News:

“I’m very lucky and very, very happy.”

He explained he’s looking forward to “being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it.”

Related: Trisha Paytas Just Named Her New Baby AQUAMAN

The King of Staten Island star went on to reveal he’s gotten advice from a lot of famous dads — including Adam Sandler:

“Everybody’s just been super excited for me, because they know it’s been my dream. They all just have been like, ‘You’re going to be great at this. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do in your life.’ Sandler gave me some great advice.”

That’s so great!! He added:

“It’s been really nice that everyone’s super excited. When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child.”

Last week, we heard Pete’s mom Amy is “thrilled” and “can’t wait to become a grandma.” Love it!

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Pete also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the late night host couldn’t resist congratulating him. The Meet Cute star excitedly responded:

“I did it! If anybody knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad. So I’m so excited, Elsie’s excited, I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked.”

How sweet! Pete added:

“It’s the best, everything else doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s nice!”

Well it certainly sounds like he’s getting into the right mindset!

We’re so happy for Pete and Elsie! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Elsie Hewitt/Instagram]