Gisele Bündchen Has Threatened To Divorce Tom Brady SEVERAL Times Over The Years -- All For The Same Reason!

Apparently, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s marital issues over football have been going on for a LONG time.

As we’ve reported, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the 42-year-old have been facing problems in their marriage after they supposedly had an explosive fight over Tom choosing to come back to football earlier this year. Things have grown tenser over the past couple of weeks as they’ve been living separately and even hired divorce lawyers. Gisele was even seen without her wedding ring while out and about in Miami on Tuesday.

At this point, their divorce seems inevitable, and we are just waiting for one of them to pull the trigger and file. While this sudden turn in their relationship may come as a shock to some, it turns out this isn’t even the first time Gisele has tried to divorce Tom!

Related: Did Tia Mowry’s Man Cheat?! Cory Hardrict Responds To Allegations!



According to TMZ on Thursday, sources claim the supermodel has previously separated and threatened to break up with him several times over the years – all of which were (unsurprisingly) over football. The insiders claimed while she has publicly stated her concerns over her hubby developing CTE due to his lengthy football career, she is mainly frustrated over his NFL schedule taking him around the country for six months out of the year. That will certainly put a strain on someone’s marriage.

While the two have worked it out and gotten back together in the past, this time, things are different! Tom’s decision to unretire from football must be the final straw for Gisele as she reportedly has been talking to divorce lawyers for “weeks” now. A source explained to Page Six this week:

“Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues. This is not something that just happened today.”

The insider noted there is still a chance they could work out their issues once again and decide to give their marriage another shot – but that is still up in the air right now:

“Many people talk to lawyers but don’t go through with it when the realities of money set in. But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn’t one-sided, so it could be a different situation.”

In fact, TMZ’s sources noted that their lawyers are already working on terms, including a property settlement. Things between them are “as amicable as it can be” – but there is still a lot of tension at this time. It is really not looking good for Tom and Gisele, who share kids Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, together, but perhaps, the athlete will finally pull out a “big gesture” to save their marriage before a divorce filing. Maybe quit football once and for all? We’ll see…

Are you surprised Gisele has threatened to divorce Tom in the past? Do you think they really will go through with it this time around? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram, Tampa Bay Buccaneers/YouTube]