Tom Brady DID NOT CHEAT On Gisele, Claims Source -- They've Just 'Grown Apart'

We all know the narrative that’s spilled out around Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s struggling marriage. The GOAT quarterback retired from football but then changed his mind and went back — and it upset his wife.

But the latest we’ve been hearing is that it’s nothing to do with football at all! A source supposedly close to the couple told Page Six on Monday:

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated.”

The confidant further complained that it was wrong and even “sexist” to blame Gisele for their issues. We didn’t think that’s what folks were doing — if he made a decision that betrayed the compromise they’d come to together, that’s not her fault. But more importantly, that felt like… maybe they were suggesting we should be looking at what Tom did wrong?

With the outbreak of cheating on movie stars and models that’s been going around lately, is it really a surprise fans of the couple began to wonder if Tom had pulled an Adam Levine? Or even a full Tristan Thompson??

Well, that’s not the case, a family source is telling Page Six on Tuesday. They’re pushing the media off the scent of a cheating scandal, and not just on Tom’s end. They assured:

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.”

No suspicions of betrayal here. This insider says Gisele has had no reason to question Tom’s fidelity — so sorry to deflate those theories!

So what is it then? If it’s not the football decision and it’s not someone going out of bounds, what’s going on with these two already? They may be an NFL all-star and a world-famous supermodel, but the source makes it sound all so mundane, offering:

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

What a frustrating answer! There has to be something, some inciting incident, right? We mean, Gisele LEFT THE FAMILY COMPOUND and went to another country! Tom took a week and a half off of Buccaneers training to see her, right?

Actually… the source says that trip to the Bahamas, with Tom and the kids? That was completely separate from Gisele. They weren’t there together at all:

“Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids.”

If that’s true, it means they haven’t been together in several weeks now! Could this really be the end? And could it really be over nothing, just… growing apart?

This source reiterated it’s not about football, saying definitively:

“There wasn’t an epic fight. Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Wow. How did that happen?

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts?! Do these things just happen? Or do people say they’re just “growing apart” to avoid talking about the actual problems?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

