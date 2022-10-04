Still A Chance?! Gisele Bündchen 'Waiting' For Tom Brady To 'Make A Big Gesture' Amid Divorce Preparations

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s marriage isn’t over until it’s over! There may still be some hope… if Tom is willing to throw a Hail Mary, that is…

As we’ve been reporting, the quarterback and his supermodel wife have been in a rough patch as of late. With reports of an argument, living separately, and most recently even hiring divorce lawyers — it isn’t looking good for the two. Many believe it boils down to Tom quitting the NFL only to return months later, something Gisele reportedly had a huge problem with. However, some insiders insist it’s less specific than that — and the two just “grew apart” over time. One source told Page Six on Tuesday:

“As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

They added that they “never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.” Sadly, no matter what the reason the marriage seems to be all over but the paperwork.

So sad!

So they both have lawyers lined up and are already discussing how things will be split between the two, including joint custody of their children — but maybe the door isn’t all the way closed yet??

Another insider has given us new hope. That is to way, they’ve given Us Weekly new hope. They told the outlet Gisele is holding out for her hubby to do something “big”:

“Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her.”

Oh?

If the rumors are true, maybe the “big gesture” she’s waiting on him to make is retiring again — and for longer than the 40 days he made it into his last retirement. Hmm…

The insider did confirm the couple are still “at odds” with one another and are continuing to live separately. But it seems like they’re still wanting to make it work — especially if the Brazil native really is hoping the 45-year-old makes a move to win her back. If that’s true, it’s HUGE!

We wish the best for Tom and Gisele and hope things don’t get too complicated. The last thing anyone needs, especially their children, is a messy divorce! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it officially splitsville — or is there a chance they can work it out? Let us know in the comments (below)!

