Glee Star Heather Morris Once Confronted A Stalker Fan BY HERSELF!

It turns out Heather Morris is not afraid to come face-to-face with danger!

While promoting her new Lifetime movie Fatal Fandom, the Glee alum recalled her own scary incident with a stalker. In an interview with Insider published on Wednesday, Heather recalled a fan getting a little too close for comfort. This was when she lived in her old apartment in El Lay; Heather said there was a random woman who always happened to be outside any time she left her home. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant says the lady would pretend to “walk their dog by my apartment complex” — always when she was coming or going:

“And anytime I left the apartment complex, I saw this person and their dog. And their dog was eerily identical to my dog.”

Creepy! But it gets worse…

What’s even eerier is that the now-35-year-old actress even thought the woman actually looked “slightly identical” to her. Whoa! That is some Outer Limits stuff now!

Whenever Heather spotted the woman, she acted like she did not see the performer — yet continued to pop up in the area all the time:

“She pretended like she didn’t notice me, but it happened every time I stepped out the door.”

It reached the point where Heather could not take it anymore. Eventually, she decided to face the woman on her own and ask her to stop following her around:

“I was like, ‘This can’t happen anymore. I know what you’re doing.’”

However, the woman still pretended to have no idea what Heather was talking about. However, after that she “just backed off and went away.” If she had really been in the area, she still would have needed to walk her dog so surely Heather would have seen her again at some point, right? Ultimately, no harm was done; however, the idea still gives the actress pause:

“I wonder what her intentions were when she was stalking me, because it was every day for a month that I saw this girl.”

Thankfully, Heather won’t ever have to find out what plans the woman may have had! But we just cannot believe Heather decided to take matters into her own hands and confront the alleged stalker! And by herself! Wow!

Here’s hoping Heather doesn’t ever have to deal with any more creepy stalkers in the future! Are you shocked that she confronted her own stalker, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to her story in the comments (below).

[Image via Heather Morris/Instagram/Fox/YouTube]