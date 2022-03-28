Nick Lachey Denies He 'Got Physical' With Female Photographer -- But What Did Cameras Capture?!

Nick Lachey didn’t have the best night in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Of course, it didn’t quite compare to the whole Will Smith–Chris Rock on-stage slap fiasco going on nearly simultaneously just across town over at the Oscars. But still, the 98 Degrees singer is dealing with his own violence controversy on Monday after multiple angles of a viral video appeared to catch him having an unfortunate altercation with a photographer.

The 48-year-old was walking outside a Beverly Hills hotel with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a second woman when he was caught on camera appearing to yell at a photographer sitting in her car. As he came over to the woman in the car, video footage from two different angles showed the boy bander reach forcefully into the window of the car and attempt to grab the camera out of the woman’s hand while calling her a “p***y mother f**ker.”

In a second clip, taken by another photographer, Lachey can be seen criticizing the paparazzi while Vanessa and the woman — purportedly a “dear friend” of the couple — keep walking. Nick then turns around and flips off the paparazzi member with both hands. TMZ first published footage of both incidents on Monday morning; you can see the video clips of the unfortunate alteration and ensuing discussion HERE.

Oof!

Not a great look for Lachey, especially considering he’s been in the public eye for so many years. He knows the drill! Not saying it’s not annoying to be followed like that, but letting the anger overcome you like this only makes it worse!

Hours after the footage was published, the Love Is Blind host took to Twitter to own up for the incident, evidently feeling some level of regret for letting things get to that level — but denying he was “violent” at all!

Writing in a pair of tweets sent later on Monday morning, the pop star and TV personality shared (below):

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

And he went on to call out TMZ by name, criticizing the outlet for a supposed “clickbait narrative” in a second tweet about the altercation:

“For TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.”

Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I “got physical” with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to crate their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

Wow!

We know he’s upset, and far be it for us to defend TMZ and all, but “clickbait narrative” is kind of a mischaracterization. Two camera angles show Lachey very explicitly and forcibly sticking his arm into the woman’s car and trying to snatch her camera! That is reckless. If he wanted to end the situation, he should have just done right then what he eventually did in the later video — walk away! Just saying!!

Along with Nick’s personal views on the incident, Twitter users shared their thoughts about the situation, as well. Here are just a few of the takes on Lachey’s unfortunate altercation:

“If I was a celebrity, paparazzi would get on my nerves especially being harassed by them. Celebrities are human beings too and they need privacy. I would feel the same way if I was a celebrity.” “I think the photog is just looking for a pay day. You were just trying to have dinner and she was the one disturbing you guys.” “Your behavior is on video in several angles. Violent is reaching into someone’s car trying to snatch their property from their hands. Maybe consider cutting down on drinking and keeping the birds in your pockets. Taking pics is not harassment.” “You reached into someone’s car to grab her phone, a WOMAN yeah you got PHYSICAL!” “Flipping someone off is hardly physical. And it’s absolutely warranted for the s**t I’ve watched paps do. Protect my girl” “You trying to grab the camera out of their hands, in their car, isn’t getting physical?” “Too bad nothing else happened last night with a couple of celebrities that would make this a non-issue…”

That last one — LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Did Nick go too far in his response to being followed by the paparazzi? Or can you understand his perspective in this late-night altercation?

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

