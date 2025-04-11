Glen Powell NOT Dating Sydney Sweeney -- Because He Has A Secret Non-Famous Girlfriend In London?!

What’s going on with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell?

Since Sydney split from her fiancé, some folks jumped right to her Anyone But You costar with whom she had so much chemistry. Surely they would start something now, right? Ridiculous… except then they immediately DID hang out, thanks to his sister’s wedding. Like something out of a rom com, right? A wedding, and you reunite but newly single this time?

Except… what if they aren’t?

Don’t get us wrong, all sources are saying Sydney and Jonathan Davino are dunzo. It’s sad for her, but it seems to be the right decision for the Immaculate star at this point in her career.

No, we’re now hearing it’s Glen who might be more taken than he lets on! Does he have a secret girlfriend? A non-celebrity one?? A source told DeuxMoi this week they have it on good authority he’s dating a girl who lives in London!

“I know this is 100% true… Unless he broke things of right before the wedding, he has been dating this non-famous girl, and he has made plans to see her again.”

Deux noted the source, while wishing to remain anonymous publicly, did tell her how they knew all this, and it’s apparently pretty solid! They continued:

“They met abroad earlier this year. He traveled to surprise her very recently, and as far as I know there’s at least another trip booked.”

That message was sent over a week ago — and a few days later, sure enough, Glen was spotted in London! Not with the girl, unfortunately — he was having lunch with Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne. But it means he was in town!

OK, so no Glen and Sydney. Sorry to Anyone But You fans who really wanted this one. But it sounds like any flirting is just more of these two and their chemistry that just won’t quit!

So wait… If they aren’t together then what was with his “timing is everything” comment? Oh no… What if everyone misread that? What if he was laughing at the fact that now that she was finally out of a relationship… he had just gotten into one?? That would be pretty funny…

Do YOU buy this new secret UK girlfriend story?? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell/Instagram.]