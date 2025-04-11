The Sad REAL Reason 'Heartbroken' Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Broke Up??

We’ve heard some pretty compelling reasons Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino broke up. But was there something sadder and more specific going on here? Something all too relatable??

Sources said early on the issue was that the Anyone But You star “wants to focus on her career.” And apparently Jonathan wasn’t willing to wait it out? It sounds like he wasn’t prepared for just how big a star she’d become — so in demand that she can’t devote the kind of time to him that he demands? It all made him look pretty bad tbh.

But there’s a sadder angle here the other insiders were maybe skirting around… kids.

A source told DailyMail.com Sydney was kind of thrown for a loop by all this:

“Her personal and professional life were at an all-time high, she was happy, and she was excited to get married. Then it all fell apart as they both had different goals on starting a family, when to do it and when they would spend time as a family. Her career has become more demanding, and she is now very busy, the way she wants to be for work, but now all of that takes away from securing the relationship they had.”

Suddenly they had “different goals on starting a family”? Or couldn’t agree “when to do it”? Yeah, we’re pretty sure we can read between the lines there. It sounds like he realized how much time she was really going to have to devote as one of the biggest stars on the planet… and he gave her an ultimatum about having kids.

Remember, Jonathan is 41. He’s 14 YEARS older than Sydney. It may not be the biggest age gap we’ve seen — this is Hollywood, after all — but it’s enough that it makes sense he’d be in a different headspace about having kids. We mean, men have biological clocks, too, right?

If he voiced his expectation for Sydney to put her career on hold to have his babies, and she wasn’t prepared to do that — not at the height of her damn career — then is it really a surprise they split?

Remember the mansion they bought together? The one that’s still under construction? Sources said that “was supposed to be their family home together.” Their family home. Maybe she was thinking of the far future… and he was thinking more immediate?

If he laid it out for her like that and made her choose… That certainly explains why she’d have to leave, even if it was reluctantly. Another insider told the outlet Sydney is “heartbroken” over the whole thing, too much to even release any kind of statement:

“Sydney will eventually talk all about it but she is stuck with a lot of feelings right now. She is still in love with Jonathan but also sees that the relationship is all but over. She thought she was getting married and now that isn’t happening, she is heartbroken. Everyone is telling her that better days are ahead, but she is in the process of not believing it.”

Oof.

And for all the folks speculating about her jumping into a relationship with Glen Powell or any other hunky co-star? Don’t hold your breath. That source says she’s too upset for that right now, too. And besides, it’s not her style:

“Sydney knows she could get a boyfriend in two seconds, but she is not the kind of girl who is looking to date around, go from one man to another.”

Well, they’re right about that first part, that’s for sure.

It wouldn’t be the first time a couple really loved one another, but the timing wasn’t right. When and whether to have kids is one of the most common dealbreakers in relationships, and not just with celebs. We’re sure many of our readers have had relationships end for that reason, too.

Do YOU think that’s the main reason Sydney and Jonathan broke up? Let us know in the comments.

