Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead At 67

Shocking.

Iconic actor Ray Liotta, 67, has suddenly died. The Goodfellas star was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film, Dangerous Waters. He reportedly passed away in his sleep, according to Deadline. Not many details are available at this time.

This is heartbreaking for so many fans of the beloved performer, whose movie career spanned four decades. In more recent years, he was working again in a big way — appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to Jacy Nittolo.

So very sad. May he rest in peace.

