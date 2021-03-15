Selena Fans OUTRAGED By Her Grammys Tribute -- Find Out Why!

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards is all anyone is talking about — and while some can’t get over THAT reunion between exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift or Naya Rivera’s snub during the In Memoriam Artist Tribute — a whole other fandom is outraged by an apparent lack of recognition for Selena Quintanilla. Even Texas politicians are upset!

The Tejano singer, who died in 1995 but whose legacy has lived on through music and a recent Netflix series, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award alongside legends like Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, and Talking Heads.

And while this was an honor to be sure, each honoree was given only a few seconds of acknowledgement during a slideshow — and a lot of Selena fans expected way more.

Texas congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted during the live show:

“Did I miss the Selena tribute at the Grammys?”

Only to follow up moments later with:

“I can’t say I blame @theweeknd for his stance on the Grammys.”

Yikes!! He was obviously referencing the musician’s decision to boycott the prestigious (though at times controversial) ceremony. After not earning any noms this year, The Weeknd said he’d “no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys” because of “the secret committees”! The Super Bowl performer called out the organization for falling victim to unjust and biased practices in the voting process — not dissimilar to the Golden Globes which saw titles like Emily In Paris get nominated versus the likes of I May Destroy You.

And while the Recording Academy never explicitly said they’d pay tribute to Selena during the televised event (in fact, what they did is par for the course for previous Lifetime Achievement winners), the use of her image in a substantial amount of promos did suggest they may have led fans on for views! NOT cool.

Even the singer-songwriter’s sister, actress Suzette Quintanilla, was confused by the the slideshow, sharing on Instagram:

“Thank you to The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support of her music and legacy. SELENA VIVE ps. Yes I also feel they should’ve shown more love and acknowledgment to Selena and to all the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. But I will not allow that to over shadow what this award represents! “

Not all fans were as eager to let their disappointment go unnoticed. Here’s what else Twitter had to say on the moment that sent social media into a tailspin and became a US trending topic!

“This has to be a joke @RecordingAcad – y’all gave #selenaquintanilla #selena THREE seconds to honor her legacy and impact on the music industry? WTF!” “Hey @RecordingAcad, you hyped up this award for a 2 second picture. The rest of the artists in that category deserved better too. If you couldn’t fit it into the live ceremony either don’t make a big deal out of it happening or figure something else out #GRAMMYs #Selena” “This was a wasted opportunity for the @RecordingAcad. How incredible would it have been to have a few contemporary Latina nominees gather to perform a Selena medley?” “the way they hyped up presenting Selena Quintanilla with the lifetime achievement award for them to literally only mention it for 5 seconds…mmm that don’t sit right with me” “@RecordingAcad made this huge deal of presenting #Selena a lifetime achievement award and all they did was include her in a PowerPoint slide with other honorees. #grammys Disappointing and Insulting.” “I can’t believe the #GRAMMYs used Selena for views to boost ratings. I expected some kind of tribute thanking her for her contribution to music after it was announced she’d be getting a lifetime achievement award. She was barley mentioned during the televised show. So f**ked up.”

recording academy: hey we’re doing a tribute to Selena Quintanilla and giving her the lifetime achievement award! make sure you watch! the tribute: pic.twitter.com/SGQa6T4hca — gwen ミ☆ (@ibegyourpart0n) March 15, 2021

HOLD UP: I thought the #Grammys were going to do a special tribute for #Selena! That was it?! pic.twitter.com/RJKwDpqr1d — Ruben Solis (@RubenSolisTV) March 15, 2021

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did Selena’s fans overreact or do you think the Recording Academy should have been more forthcoming with their plans?

