Zayn Malik Tweets 'F**k The Grammys And Everyone Associated' After Nomination Snub -- But Was He In The Wrong?!

Zayn Malik has some VERY choice words for the people running the 2021 Grammy Awards!

The Pillowtalk singer popped up on Twitter on Tuesday morning in quite the foul mood! And once he let his tweet vitriol fly, it was clear why: the Grammys were the target, and the accusation is one we’ve heard from several other high-profile artists before — that of alleged pay-to-play corruption! Whoa!

Related: Could Zayn And Gigi REALLY Be Sparking Up Engagement Rumors?! Oooh!

Though Zayn may be living his best life as a proud new dad in his personal time, his career time is clearly big business — and very important. Thus, you can feel the serious anger in this tweet when he says “f**k the Grammys and everyone associated” and laments how there are “no nomination considerations” unless “you shake hands and send gifts” (below):

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

DAYUM!

What’s all that about?!

Well, the obvious is the snub; the former One Direction member has actually never been nominated for a Grammy since going solo back in 2015, despite releasing new music nearly every year with major commercial success to boot.

Zayn’s fans came to his aid, too, backing up his gripes with their own claims about his achievements, as if to help further prove this is truly a rigged system (below):

“Pillowtalk was the biggest & most streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever was the most streamed song in 2017, Dusk Till Dawn was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system” “mind of mine was the first debut album for an uk male artist to get top chatrs in uk & usa, pillowtalk to no 1 at hot 100, m.o.m at no 1 in billboard,, dusk till and i don’t wanna live forever in high charts with Billions streams in all the platforms, but 0 nom f**k this scammy.” “no shade to Taylor Swift, but the fact that the Grammys nominated ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ for best written song & EXCLUDED zayn for no reason SCREAMS racism, even tho he wrote MOST of the song.”

Hmmm…

Related: Kanye Is Reportedly Working On New Music Amid The Kim Kardashian Divorce!

As we pointed out earlier today, though, there are other considerations to be made here too (below):

Zayn Malik tweeted EFF the Grammys and some words trashing the awards, upset at his lack of nominations, BUT… he released his single and album AFTER the deadline for consideration. He wasn’t even eligible! How embarrassing. https://t.co/vAO0y3I50m — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 9, 2021

Yeah… Obviously, his tweet loses a lot of its power considering the eligibility requirements and, ya know, the nomination rules. Just saying!!!

Still, it was interesting to watch this Grammy controversy unfold this morning! That’s because Zayn is NOT the only artist who has cried foul about the awards show approach recently!

As you’ll recall, The Weeknd was snubbed by the Recording Academy last March. In response, he called out the Grammys as being “corrupt” and demanded “transparency” from them after his highly successful fourth studio album After Hours apparently didn’t make the cut.

Don’t forget that Halsey has also called out the Recording Academy in the last few months, too, choosing to remain very careful and specific with her words about how “elusive” the nomination process turns out to be.

Related: Gigi And Zayn Are So Freakin’ Adorable As Parents To A Little Angel! Awww!

So, say what you will about Zayn’s music, but he’s definitely not the only person feeling this way!

But does he have a point, Perezcious readers?! Or nah??

Sound OFF with your take on Malik’s major music gripe down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]