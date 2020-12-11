In what world should someone EVER work for free?

Apparently, The Recording Academy asked Tiffany Haddish to host the Grammys‘ pre-show — without compensation. Uh, aren’t there labor rules against that?

She spoke with Variety on Wednesday, opening up about the deets involved with this shady AF work situation. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 31, 2021, and the event will stream for three hours. On top of that time commitment, Tiffany would have also hand out 70 awards beforehand, and was required to finance her own wardrobe, hair, and make-up.

The Girls Trip star told Variety:

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’ And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

Haddish, who herself was nominated for a Grammy for her comedy album Black Mitzvah, also added:

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

On Thursday, after this news circulated, Harvey Mason, Jr. — Recording Academy Interim President/CEO — took to Instagram. In a heartfelt video, he expressed his deepest apologies and tried to make sense of what had happened. Here’s what he claims:

“Unfortunately and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Ms. Haddish that we wouldn’t even cover her costs while she hosted this event,” Mason said. “To me that was wrong. I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgement. It was in poor taste. And it’s disrespectful.”

We dunno. How could he have legitimately not known? From the sounds of his message, he had no idea someone had even called her about hosting in the first place. Sounds a little sketchy to us. What do you all think, Perezious readers?!

Check out Harvey’s video below:

Fortunately, there’s some light at the end of this story. Once Harvey reached out on social media with his displeasure at what had transpired, he had a conversation with Tiffany. According to him, here’s what happened:

“Thankfully, Ms. Haddish was gracious enough for me to have a conversation with her. I apologized to her, personally, and I apologized from the Academy. I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled. Again, I want to say, Tiffany, we’re sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak up.”

But, here’s the thing: to us, the only way this apology really means anything is if the Academy turns around and requests to hire her as a PAID host. Because, seriously, losing out on Tiffany Haddish, one of the comedic geniuses of our time, would be the biggest mistake of all.

Come on, Recording Academy — get your act together!

