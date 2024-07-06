Great British Baking Show Fan Favorite Dawn Hollyoak Dead At 61

The world lost a beloved baker.

It was announced on Instagram Friday that Dawn Hollyoak — who competed in collection 10 of The Great British Baking Show in 2022 — has sadly passed away. She was 61. Alongside a picture of her smiling while holding a coffee cup in her hands, the caption read:

“The Baker Dawn It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn. Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!”

A cause of death wasn’t shared in the post at the time. See the announcement (below):

So heartbreaking! Following the news of her death, fans and several former contestants from The Great British Baking Show took to the comments section to express their shock and sadness. Carole Edwards, who competed alongside the baker in 2022, wrote:

“I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you. Sending all my love to the family. Xx.”

Her former co-star Maxy Maligisa also expressed her heartbreak over Dawn’s passing:

“Dawn will be missed so much our memories together are memories that I will cherish forever”

George Aristidou, who appeared on the show in 2021, said:

“We never did get to make them koupes Dawn…Absolutely gutted to hear this very sad news. RIP and my condolences to all your family and friends x”

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, who won the competition in 2021,” commented:

“This is devastating news… I only met Dawn once, but I was blown away by her joyous personality and her infectious smile. She will be sorely missed, but will live in the heart of those who loved her forever!”

Both 2016 winner Candice Brown and 2018 winner Dr. Rahul Mandal sent love to her loved ones as well. And it wasn’t only former competitors from the show paying tribute to Dawn. Judge Paul Hollywood also offered his condolences to her family, saying:

“I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family a lovely lady x.”

Dawn will definitely be missed. We are sending so much love to her friends and family. Reactions to the devastating news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

