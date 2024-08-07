Groom Kicks BFF Out Of Wedding -- For PROPOSING To Girlfriend During Best Man Speech!

When you go to a wedding there’s just a few things you shouldn’t do…Wear white, drink too much, ask the bride for anything… and you DEFINITELY never propose!

A Reddit user has gone viral after posting about his nightmare wedding experience on the popular “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread. Basically, it was the night of his and his wife’s life. The anonymous author explained he and his love “spent months planning every detail, and it turned out perfect” — besides for one detail. He explained:

“My best man, let’s call him John (32M), has been my closest friend since childhood. Naturally, I asked him to be my best man, and he accepted with excitement. The ceremony was beautiful, and the reception was even better. Everything was going smoothly until the speeches. John got up to give his best man speech. At first, it was full of the usual jokes and heartfelt stories, which everyone enjoyed.”

Alright, sounding pretty good so far… But then things took a turn for the unexpected:

“Out of nowhere, he turned to his girlfriend (25F) and started talking about their relationship. Before I knew it, he was down on one knee, proposing to her right there in the middle of my reception!”

NO WAY!

The Redditor continued:

“The room went silent. I could feel my wife’s hand squeezing mine tighter and tighter. John’s girlfriend said yes, and everyone started clapping and cheering, but I was fuming. I felt like my special day had been hijacked. Instead of celebrating our marriage, everyone was now focused on John and his fiancée.”

OMG seriously! What an inappropriate time to make a situation about yourself! That’s just downright inconsiderate!

Related: Olympic Athletes Found WORMS In Their Food, Claims UK Swimmer!

The author continued:

“After the initial shock wore off, I confronted John and told him he was out of line. He said he thought it would be a great surprise and assumed I would be happy for him. I told him he was selfish and inconsiderate, and I ended up kicking him out of the reception. Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I overreacted and that I should have let it slide for the sake of our friendship. My wife fully supports my decision, but I’m starting to wonder if I was too harsh. AITA for firing my best man and kicking him out of my wedding for proposing during my reception?”

Wowza! While we respect the option to let it go, so everyone keeps in good spirits, etc… It was clearly the “best” man who was the a-hole here! And commenters agree! In the replies, fellow Reddit users made their disapproval of the best man’s actions known:

“If he thought you’d be happy, why didn’t he take two seconds before hand to clear it with you? NTA. Don’t propose at other people’s weddings.” “Oh he new it was inappropriate, that’s why he didn’t clear it 1st. I think public proposals are cringe as well” “NTA! What the hell?! Talk about stealing someone’s thunder!!! That was your special day, and he robbed it from you!!” “TA. Surely everyone knows by now that proposing at someone’s wedding is a massive d**k move?” “NTA. I’d fire him from my life.” “NTA If you had a professional photographer at the reception, make sure all of the pictures you buy/share are about your special day and not his. If he wants to know if there are any pictures about his proposal, give him the photographers contact info and explain that he can pay for them himself.”

Ooh, that last one is diabolical! LOVES IT!

Where do YOU land on this debate, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Office/YouTube]