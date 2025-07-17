Gwyneth Paltrow 'Spoke Openly' About Ben Affleck's Bedroom Skills Back In The Day, But THIS Ended It!

Sounds like Gwyneth Paltrow‘s decades-old three-year romance with Ben Affleck went REALLY well in the bedroom… until fate stepped in!

That’s what is being explored in Amy Odell‘s forthcoming autobiography of the Goop founder, appropriately called Gwyneth: The Biography! And judging by what the author has to say about the two A-listers getting together in the late ’90s and then splitting up a few years later… we’re intrigued, to say the very least!

So, as you may recall, Paltrow and Affleck started dating in 1997. They lasted for three years before splitting up in 2000. During that time, they starred together in the 1998 drama Shakespeare In Love, as well as the 2000 romantic comedy Bounce.

For a while as their chemistry flourished, things were good between ’em. In the autobiography, Odell recalls how Gwyneth was “attracted to [Ben’s] intellect” and motivated to start a romance with him for that reason.

There were issues right from the start, though. Amy wrote about them in this excerpt from the book just published by People:

“Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth, who was attracted to his intellect. Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth.”

And yet even so, it sounds like their sex life was GOOD!!!

Odell wrote how Gwyneth boasted about her and Ben’s bedroom activities while they were dating:

“She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life. She told [her makeup artist and friend Kevyn] Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain sex act].”

Oooh! Wish we knew what sex act it was! LOLz!

Things weren’t meant to be, though. As Odell wrote in another section of the book, the love between the high-profile pair had begun to sputter by the fall of 2000:

“Affleck’s addiction issues resurfaced, and he and Gwyneth broke up for good in October 2000. While he had been turning to alcohol, she was practicing Ashtanga yoga six times a week, meditating daily, and watching her diet.”

As for the reasons behind the end of their romance?! Well, it wasn’t just Affleck’s addiction battle. It was also… infidelity! Er, maybe? At least that is what Odell very suggestively hints at!

Here’s the key passage in that vein:

“Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her. After they broke up, Gwyneth said, ‘I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags.'”

Uh, “may have”?? Also, as far as Gwyneth’s take is concerned: that’s definitely one way to grapple with a breakup! LOLz!

Anyways, Odell’s biography lands on bookshelves nationwide on July 29. Will y’all be picking up a copy?!?!

[Image via Marcus Hoffman/MEGA/WENN]