‘Badass’ Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates 48th Trip ‘Round The Sun In Nothing But Her Birthday Suit!

OK, but can we talk about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s bangin’ bod?!

The now-48-year-old celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and with it she decided to get totally naked and bare all for the camera… you know, tastefully and all, considering she posted the pic to her public Instagram account!

As you can see (below), the Goop founder was all smiles in her birthday suit, celebrating another trip around the sun by showing off the goods and making our collective jaws drop at the sight of it:

Hubba hubba!!!

Here’s to looking AH-Mazing at nearly 50 years old… and she wears that smile so well, too, doesn’t she?!

Husband Brad Falchuk also offered up a sweet, touching birthday tribute to the lucky lady, too!

On Sunday afternoon, the proud husband shared a seriously dressed-down picture of his wife to commemorate her big day and lean on some of her best qualities and characteristics, like being a “badass” who “never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww! Love it!

And love the call to action to VOTE, too! Do it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think about Paltrow’s birthday suit??

Sound OFF about it with all your reactions and comments down (below)!!!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Instagram]