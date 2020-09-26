Gwyneth Paltrow Has 30 Years’ Worth (!!!) Of Red Carpet Looks Saved For Daughter Apple — Uhh, Jealous Much?!

There are perks that come with being the child of a stylish celebrity — and then there are perks.

We’re thinking a LOT of ladies are going to be feeling a little envious of 16-year-old Apple Martin right now as her momma Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed she’s been saving DECADES worth of iconic red carpet looks to pass down to her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Fashion trends often repeat themselves, so now at least the teen won’t have to go very far for some REALLY expensive vintage threads — not to mention some timeless styles through the years.

In an interview with People, the Goop founder explained her curation method, also noting how much Apple loves her momma’s collection:

“She loves to play in my closet. I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.”

Wait, what?!

If our math is correct based on the teenager’s age, that’s at least 30 years’ worth of dazzling, regal, unique, and sometimes questionable (LOLz, it’s true) ensembles just casually waiting in Gwynny’s closet to be worn again!

There are so many looks that come to mind in addition to the ones we’ve highlighted up top, but many will likely recall two of Paltrow’s most memorable numbers: the bubblegum pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to the Oscars in 1999, the Calvin Klein dress she wore to the Academy Awards the following year. We’re not entirely sure about the first option, but the latter definitely isn’t up for grabs! The Avengers actress put it up for auction in April to raise money for the All In Challenge, which helps provide food to those in need.

But still, plenty of options to choose from — you know, should the Apple fall close to the tree in terms of fashion sense! (We already know she shares her momma’s looks!) During her chat with the publication, Paltrow said her daughter is a “beauty queen” and “glamorous in a way that I’m not.”

The 47-year-old elaborated:

“She’s very, very into makeup, which I’m not. She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She’s a beauty queen.”

Hilarious that Gwyneth freakin’ Paltrow doesn’t think of herself as a style icon. LOLz!

It’ll likely be years before we see Gwyneth’s daughter literally step into her momma’s shoes, but we have a feeling their strong genes will shine through! The duo had us do a double-take earlier in August when they were twinning in cute workout ensembles, and honestly, Miz Apple has truly grown up to be quite the stunner!

Perezcious readers, which famous celeb’s closet would U like free access to explore?! Would Gwyneth’s be at the top of your list? Let us know (below) in the comments.

