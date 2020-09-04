Gwyneth Paltrow’s Staff ACTUALLY SMELLED HER VAGINA To Make THAT Infamous Candle

And we thought this year couldn’t get any worse!

Pre-pandemic, Gwyneth Paltrow released a new pricey product at Goop: a vagina-scented candle. Obviously, plenty of confusion and some jokes ensued at the $75 candle‘s expense, and now we’ve discovered just how far the team went to make the most accurate product possible.

The Marvel star has gotten into trouble in the past over some claims made via her wellness empire, but apparently they did all the necessary testing to make sure this actually smelled like GP’s flower. The brand’s Chief Design & Merchandising Officer, Shaun Kearney, confessed as much during an interview with Closer:

“For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth’s vagina became just another days at the office. She’s the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products.” Apparently, taking a whiff of her vag was nothing out of the ordinary for the team, saying of the staff:

“You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend. It’s the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment.” Sounds like it!!

In all seriousness, here’s how the candle’s scent, AKA Gwynnie’s Lady V, is described as:

“With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Paltrow previously gave more insight into the origin story behind the now-infamous product release during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers:

We feel sorry for the employees who had to ensure “authenticity”…

[Image via JRP/WENN.]