Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Daughter Apple In A Sweet Message For Her 17th Birthday!

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes About Daughter Apple In Sweet Message For Her 17th Birthday!

It’s absolutely crazy to think that 17 years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed her daughter, Apple Martin, into the world. And it appears like the 48-year-old actress can’t believe it either!

To celebrate the teen’s birthday, the Glee alum shared a stunning beach side snapshot of her child, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. In the caption, Paltrow piled on the compliments and praised Apple’s self-acceptance, saying:

“Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl… YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age.”

Related: Lisa Kudrow & Friends Cast Celebrate Her Son Julian’s 23rd Birthday!

The Iron Man star added how her girl is “so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.” Aww, so sweet!! Ch-ch-check out the lovely tribute (below):

 

Unfortunately, the warm words don’t always go both ways. Recently, Apple roasted her momma’s fascination with vaginas and health trends in a TikTok video:

“And she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that. I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since … the day I was born, apparently. Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs, and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

We mean, she has a point! Well, we wish you a happy birthday Apple!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 15, 2021 07:51am PDT

Share This