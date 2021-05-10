Lisa Kudrow & Friends Cast Celebrate Her Son Julian’s 23rd Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Julian Murray Stern!

On Friday, Lisa Kudrow had lots to celebrate as her only child Julian turned 23! The actress took to Instagram to wish her boy, whom she shares with husband Michel Stern, well and share some screenshots from their mother-son FaceTime earlier in the day — how cute!

The momma wrote:

“FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! ”

Check out the adorable socially distanced photoshoot (below)!

Lots of celebs were excited to gush about the birthday boy in his mom’s IG comments section, too — including many Friends alums! To wish the filmmaker well, Jennifer Aniston chimed in:

“Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived.”

Kudrow’s producing partner and Scandal star Dan Bucatinsky also sent his well-wishes, and Whitney Cummings joked she’d one day need a job from the creative who just aired his short film Mind Made Up at the Portland Comedy Film Festival. Cummings teased:

“omg happy birthday! Can’t wait to work for him one day!”

Taking after Mom! He’s certainly got quite the phone book to call on for help if need be!

Courteney Cox added simply:

“Happy Birthday Julian!!”

Cox’s husband David Arquette, who notably guest starred on the sitcom in an episode where his character accidentally stalks Phoebe Buffay, hinted at an inside joke, enthusiastically pitching in:

“CHEESE AND CRACKERs!!!”

The Feel Good lead responded with:

“CHEESE AND CRACKERS!!! Julian’s first guffaw courtesy of the wonderful David Arquette!!”

LOLz — we wanna know the full story there! It’s fitting so many Friends actors took a moment to share some joy with Julian given he’s practically an alum himself. If you didn’t know, (spoiler alert for anyone out there who still hasn’t gotten around to watching the series, though we can’t imagine how!) Lisa was actually pregnant with Julian while Phoebe was pregnant with her brother’s triplets on the show!

Yup, that was Julian causing all the fuss inside Phoebe’s belly during Season 4!

Speaking of Friends, the cast is set to catch up together in an upcoming HBO Max special. After getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, fans have been counting down the days until their faves will finally reunite — though it won’t be an additional episode of the comedy! In January, Lisa told Rob Lowe on his podcast:

“It’s not like a scripted thing. We’re not portraying our characters. It’s us getting together, which doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped [filming Friends].”

Should still be so fun to watch for fans! Just think about how much has changed since the show went off air — Lisa now has a 23-year-old! Time flies!

