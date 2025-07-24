Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks Fans With New Appearance In Cooking Video!

Gwyneth Paltrow has caused a frenzy online!

On Saturday, the Goop founder took to her Instagram to share a video of her cooking Korean steak and eggs. But fans are less interested in the recipe and more focused on her appearance. They’re convinced she’s done some work as she looks noticeably different! Specifically, her upper lip is a lot more plump than normal. And her lips were on full display as she looked oddly serious throughout most of the video.

Just watch the video for yourself and see how much of a pout she’s got going on:

Here’s a look at her lips from a photoshoot shared last year to compare:

Hmm.

Calling out the apparent change, users flooded her comments section, reacting:

“What have you done on your lips?” “Is there something with her lips?” “Something happened to her top lip” “I really wish she’d be honest about the work she’s had recently because she sells anti-aging products. She looks amazing but like be honest. Especially when that’s what your brand is all about.” “Mmmmm looks so yum. But don’t tell me you’ve done your lips too “

Someone even joked they looked like “Marge Simpson lips.” Damn!

Meanwhile, others came to the actress’ defense, arguing:

“What’s with all the negative comments? Scroll along if you can’t handle what you see. And if you don’t have anything kind to say, don’t say anything. Just move on” “There’s a lot of jealousy. Comments about lips, looks etc are not meaningful in my honest opinion ” “I the focus pout while cooking “

The Iron Man alum has not yet commented on the controversy. FWIW, though, she has been outspoken about getting cosmetic work done in the past. Back in 2021, the 52-year-old opened up about using Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injectable, to get her youthful glow. She told Harper’s Bazaar at the time:

“By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability. I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness. There does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections.”

She said injectables made her “look less pissed off,” but she had a bad experience with Botox:

“It was a disaster. I didn’t do anything else for a long, long time. I was bruised, my forehead was completely frozen, and I didn’t look like myself at all.”

The A-lister also said she’d gotten a Thermage laser treatment done in 2013:

“I would do it again, because I feel like it took five years off my face.”

With the recent trend of celebrities getting incredibly candid about their beauty procedures, maybe Gwyn will spill the tea on whether or not she got treatment done!

What do U think? Does she look different to you? Sound OFF (below)!

