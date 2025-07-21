Gwyneth Paltrow Was ‘Sad’ To See Ex Brad Pitt Marry Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t exactly popping bottles for her ex Brad Pitt when he married Jennifer Aniston…

With the looming release of Amy Odell’s new book Gwyneth: The Biography, tons of new details about the Shallow Hal star’s life are coming to light… Specifically her love life!

Over the weekend, Us Weekly obtained a new excerpt from the biography detailing an ultra awkward exchange between Gwyneth and a reporter at the Toronto Film Festival in 2000. According to Odell, Gwyneth was there to promote her film Duets when a reporter asked a question that would make shivers run down any ex’s spine:

“The reporter then asked how she felt about Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston [in July of that year].”

As we know, Gwyneth and Brad started dating in 1994 and got engaged in 1996. But the following year they broke things off. And by 1999, Brad was together with Jen.

According to Odell, Gwyneth had the following to say during her interaction with the reporter:

“‘Are you really asking me this question?’ Gwyneth replied, her eyes now ‘daggers.’ ‘I can’t comment on this kind of thing.’”

Especially to a stranger… On a red carpet… In front of cameras! Wrong person, wrong place, wrong time! Odell wrote:

“In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad ‘has terrible taste in women.’)

Oof.

As we previously reported, the rumored reason Gwyn and Brad broke up is because she cheated on him with her Sliding Doors co-star John Hannah. In a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Iron Man star revealed:

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard. There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me — he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place.”

Gwyneth eventually moved on with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, whom she welcomed two children with before divorcing in 2016. As for Brad and Jen, we all know the story… Their marriage lasted for five years until Angelina Jolie entered his sights while shooting 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Z.Tomaszewski/WENN]