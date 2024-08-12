Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posts New Video Revealing Baby's Gender -- It's A...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her fiancé are having a…

On Sunday, the Life After Lockup star and her partner Ken Urker took to Instagram to update fans with news that they’d had a gender reveal party for the baby they are expecting together. And the little one will be… drum roll please… a girl!

In their reveal video on IG, the 33-year-old reality TV star and her man shared a video of themselves standing under a tree and making the announcement that they are having a daughter. While speaking to the camera, Gypsy Rose and Ken did the whole thing as though they were speaking to the little girl herself, which was super cute! The Missouri native began by saying:

“Hi sweetie, I’m your mom.”

To which Ken then added:

“And I’m your dad.”

And then together, they jointly said:

“And you are a girl.”

Along with that video, the post also included shots of the two of them celebrating the reveal in a backyard full of balloons, streamers, and more. And in the caption, Gypsy Rose wrote:

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

So there you go! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram]