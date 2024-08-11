Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ryan Anderson Says He’s Taking ‘A DNA Test’ For Her Baby!

Despite being broken up, Ryan Anderson has found himself right smack in the middle of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s pregnancy.

As the exes continue to try and hash out their divorce, the Life After Lockup star is getting into full mom mode amid her pregnancy. As a little recap, Gypsy and Ryan married in 2022 while she was still in prison. But in April of this year, she filed for divorce before reuniting with her former fiancé Ken Urker shortly after. While the pair denied being a romantic couple at first, they’ve now gone full lovebirds mode, revealing last month they’re expecting a baby! But being that she’s still legally married to Ryan, things are pretty murky.

As we’ve been following, per Louisiana law, Gypsy and Ryan can’t legally split until six months after they stopped living together on paper, which amid all the technicalities, won’t be until early next year. And there’s another Louisiana law that probably makes the first one all the more irritating for both parties!

As we’ve previously covered, there’s a complicated Louisiana law which states that if a mother is married to someone who isn’t the biological father of her child at the time of conception, or if she’s been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of the child’s birth, then the estranged husband is legally the father. Weird, right? So if Ken wants his name on the birth certificate, then Ryan must sign an affidavit saying Ken IS the father. OR Ken has to establish paternity through a DNA test, which all three parties must provide samples for. And it sounds like that’s exactly what’s happening!

On Saturday, Ryan revealed in a TikTok live:

“I am going to have to get a DNA test. Just because it’s Louisiana law and I have to. It is what it is since we’re going through a divorce.”

Yikes… He continued:

“I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

What a tricky situation to be in! While it seems like the timeline would suggest Ryan is NOT the biological father, it sounds like he isn’t 100 percent sure. But per People, he claimed he “doesn’t have a choice” and “hate[s] being in this situation.”

Louisiana lawyer Beau Brock chimed in on the situation, telling People:

“All the laws in Louisiana concerning paternity are designed to protect the child and make sure the child has a father and a mother to provide for them. So that presumption can be overcome by DNA and that’s what people have to do. If the husband goes and signs the affidavit along with the boyfriend, then the true father, if you will, if it’s the boyfriend’s name, will go on the birth certificate. In these kinds of situations, we always recommend to do a DNA test because there are overlapping hookups that are possible. You don’t know.”

Yeesh.

But despite it all, Ryan still has nothing but love for his ex:

“I’m always going to have love for [Gypsy]. She was my wife and I did marry her, you know?”

Addressing some of the online criticism hurled her way, he added in his livestream:

“If anyone is going to bash her, it should be me. I just don’t get the hate … If I can overlook it and accept the way things are. If I’m not bashing her, why ya’ll need to?”

