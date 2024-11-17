Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Done Posting Online For Good -- But Fans Don't Believe Her AT ALL!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is done with the internet!

So she says, at least. In a new TikTok post published late on Friday, the Life After Lockup star announced to her fans and followers that she wasn’t going to be posting any more personal content on that social media platform or others going forward. Of course, the former inmate is currently expecting her first baby with her partner Ken Urker — so it sounds like she’s trying to circle the wagons on getting a bit more privacy in her life!

In the written announcement, GRB began by indicating:

“CONTENT UPDATE: I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform. Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments. I greatly appreciate all the support and anyone who has ever stood by my side.”

But there’s a catch!! She’s done posting personal content, as she indicated. When it comes to public stuff — you know, like her memoir My Time To Stand, as well as her television work with Lifetime TV — that stuff will still be carrying on just like normal! She added this addendum about it:

“I will keep posting updates on my new memoir ‘My Time To Stand’ as well as our seasons with Lifetime TV. In addition to this public account I have a private TikTok and instagram @cajunheartofmine and will only accept requests from those I personally know. This decision was made with consideration to the well being of my own mental health that as well as the overall wellbeing of my family and daughter. We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you.”

Well then! You can see her full announcement HERE.

Interestingly, the day before she made this sudden decision to stop posting online, the Missouri native published this telling TikTok video about cyber bullying:

@gypsyrose.tiktok If you think the “Tea” is just girl talk or harmless chatter…it’s actually called Cyber bullying. “Let the one without sin cast the first stone” is a quote from the Bible, John 8:7: #gypsyroseblanchard ♬ original sound – gypsyrose.tiktok

So, clearly there is something going on there!

However…

To say that fans and followers are skeptical that Gypsy Rose can stop posting online would seem to be the understatement of the century. As you can see (below), other TikTok users jumped in the comments to share their deep cynicism about whether GRB can actually stay away from posting online from here on out:

“See you next week hun xx” “see you in a few hours” “You promise?” “anyways when will u be going live?” “See you tomorrow girly pop” “For realsies this time?” “see you in less than a month xxxo” “see u in 4 hours” “bro i swear we’ve been here before” “See you next month.”

Oof!

Thoughts, y’all?? Reactions?! Do U think Gypsy Rose can manage to stay away from posting on social media for the rest of her days, or not?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/YouTube]