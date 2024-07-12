Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finally Addresses Paternity Questions & Says She Hasn't Thought About Her Ex At All!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to make it as clear as possible after all the rumors and reports that have been floating around about her pregnancy: Ken Urker is the father.

As we’ve been reporting, the Life After Lockup star is about 11 weeks pregnant right now after revealing on YouTube days ago that she’s got a bun in the oven. She’s also only a few months removed from the end of her marriage to now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson, too. And the timeline of dumping Ryan, getting (back) with Ken, and getting pregnant has caused some serious confusion!

It’s not just fans who are up in arms over this whole controversy, either. Like, literally the state of Louisiana where Gypsy Rose lives believes that Ryan is the father of the baby! That part is going to be such a brouhaha that Gypsy Rose and Ken will have to go get DNA tests to prove paternity. Yeesh.

On Friday, the 32-year-old woman finally decided to clear the air. She sat down with ABC News for an interview about her so-called “nesting” phase currently a few months before she gives birth. And during that chat, she wanted to make it as obvious as possible as to who the father of the baby is:

“It was mid-March when I left Ryan, so this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity.”

Ooookay!

If that timeline adds up, and Gypsy Rose really left Ryan in mid-March, and the 11 weeks mark that she mentioned in her pregnancy reveal vid from earlier this week is correct, then that would put conception at some point in mid-April. Pretty tight timeline, no?!?!

During the ABC News chat, Gypsy Rose also did discuss Anderson… in a super-backhanded way. She admitted that she hasn’t thought a lick about him or anybody else besides herself in the last few months! OUCH! She said:

“I’m hoping that he is OK emotionally and I wish him the best emotionally. But right now I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for [me.] Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water? I have so much to focus on making sure I am healthy enough for this baby.”

She also used the interview to allude to the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, and for her role in setting it up after suffering through Munchausen by proxy syndrome as a child, teenager, and young adult. For that, of course, Gypsy Rose served nearly a decade in prison prior to her release last year. The ex-convict said:

“I know that I’m not perfect, I know that I have made mistakes in the past and I will probably make minor mistakes going forward. But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes from time.”

Well, yeah. Let’s at least hope the stakes are more minor than that…

You can watch the full interview (below):

