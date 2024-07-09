Surprise! Gypsy Rose Blanchard is PREGNANT!!!

The 32-year-old ex-convict slash reality TV star announced Tuesday morning on her YouTube channel that she and ex-fiancé turned boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child together! Whoa!!

Related: Gypsy Rose ‘Experimented’ With Women In Prison! Details!

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star uploaded a nine-minute video entitled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far” to YouTube, and immediately, it went viral! She kicked it off by acknowledging rumors rumbling around from fans regarding a potential pregnancy, and she confirmed it:

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant.”

She went on:

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Later in the video, she got emotional when it came time to think about motherhood. In that vein, she referenced her own mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who Gypsy Rose was convicted of helping murder after suffering through Munchausen by proxy syndrome while growing up. She said:

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother. … All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

As you may recall, Gypsy Rose’s stepmom Kristy Blanchard told People back in May that Urker had moved to Louisiana to be with the 32-year-old after her marriage to Ryan Anderson fell apart hard and fast. May, huh? Eleven weeks pregnant? BRB, doing some quick math on that timeline…

Regardless, watch the full video (below):

Reactions, y’all???

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram/YouTube]