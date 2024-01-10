Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks First Hook Up With Hubby & Dishes What Made 'The D Fire'!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Everyone asked, so Gypsy Rose Blanchard is telling!

After a comment she left on her hubby’s Instagram went viral, in which she told haters to back off and proclaimed his “D is fire”, everyone has been wondering about all the juicy deets of their first encounter post-prison.

Welp! It’s safe to say the 32-year-old is holding nothing back! During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Gypsy dished it all out when talking about how she and Ryan Scott Anderson consummated their marriage:

“My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally. We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great.”

When host Nick Viall asked if their first romp went as expected — she gushed that it was even better, and that her man took care of her:

“It was so sweet. I have a past of sexual abuse, so I was molested when I was 9 by my grandfather and in my relationship with [my ex Nicholas Godejohn] there was some sexual abuse, it was just a really toxic relationship. So coming from a place where I never had a sex life, I never felt safe, it was like being used and abused, one person after another. With Ryan, he didn’t say, ‘We have to have sex the first night.’ It was like, ‘If you want to, let it happen naturally.'”

Sounds like Ryan is showing her exactly how it should go! We love to hear it!

All in all, she said she felt “safe” — even if she was a little anxious beforehand:

“I was trying to plan everything, I was so nervous, I’m like, what happens if he doesn’t like the way I look or I’m nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it’s not like he got to see me before he married me. They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn’t happen for us. I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, okay, this is happening and I felt totally comfortable and totally safe.”

Everyone deserves to be treated with such respect and care — especially Gypsy who’s been through so much.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram]