Hailey Bieber Was 'Driving Force' Behind Justin's Coachella Gig!

Hailey Bieber is SO supportive of her man!

As we previously reported, Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella next year! Super exciting news for all the Beliebers out there, but it’s even more exciting for JB himself because he’s getting one hell of a paycheck from it. A Rolling Stone insider even revealed that this is the start of a whole new era of his musical career:

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own. Between headlining Coachella and the success of [his album] Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.”

But the part about him having built it “entirely on his own” may not be 100% true.

Justin has had his wifey by his side the whole time — and according to insiders for US Weekly on Monday, she played a big role in getting him this Coachella gig. One close source said:

“Hailey was a big influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella. She nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up.”

A big reason Hailey was able to convince her hubby to take the deal after having turned it down before was because of him no longer being under Scooter Braun‘s thumb:

“He feels this is the best way to share his new music with fans and is very excited about the opportunity. He is more in control of his career. He doesn’t have people making decisions for him anymore. Hailey assured him now is the best time and has been incredibly supportive.”

A second source repeated this sentiment, adding on:

“Hailey was definitely the driving force behind Justin doing Coachella. As someone who grew up on his music, she always reminds him that he’s the Justin Bieber. She knows firsthand how much it means to his fans to see him back on stage, so she was like, ‘You have to do this!'”

He definitely is THE Justin Bieber! And according to the insider, he’s taking that title very seriously ahead of the 2026 desert music fest:

“He wants to showcase his Swag albums but will also do a lot of his older hits. The goal is to make it a celebration of his career and where he’s at now. He’s already throwing out ideas for special guests too.”

In fact, the source claims he’s already planning “what his show will look like, including putting together his setlist”. Exciting!

It’s great to hear Hailey is still his number one supporter, even after all their recent drama. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

