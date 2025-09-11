Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Latest Use Of Free Will Includes A Nearly Naked Segway Ride!

Justin Bieber's Latest Use Of Free Will Includes A Nearly Naked Segway Ride!

Justin Bieber is once again stripping down for the internet.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer dropped a carousel of new pics on Instagram — but they were FAR from your run-of-the-mill album promo or family photo. In the pics, the Peaches singer rides on a segway on a rocky gravel road, but completely forgoes any protective gear. In fact, he’s just one article of clothing away from being completely NAKED!

That’s right, the Daisies singer wears nothing but a tiny pair of white Calvin Klein undies as he flexes his tattooed body and a toothy grin. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

We hope he didn’t take a spill because that would be BAD!

In the comments, fans were quick to weigh in to troll the performer:

“Bro realized he got free will”

“NURSE HE GOT OUT AGAIN”

“I can’t defend him anymore”

“Hailey, take the phone away from our husband.”

“My intrusive thoughts at 4am”

“Rich people can do anything, and they do this ?”

“Its like he has become the male Britney….”

“one thing about justin is he’s gonna be in his underwear”

We wonder if Hailey Bieber was as bothered by this thirst trap as the last??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

Sep 11, 2025 10:00am PDT

