Justin Bieber Getting THIS 'Groundbreaking' Payday To Headline Coachella! Wow!

Time for the Biebs to get PAID!!!

Justin Bieber is making BANK this year at Coachella, and he’s doing it all by himself! Your favorite Canadian crooner is officially headlining the 2026 version of the longstanding desert music festival, and guess what? He’s walking away with a truly mind-blowing amount of money to perform.

Let’s just cut right to it: according to reports from Rolling Stone and others on Wednesday, the Baby crooner is getting $10 million to headline. No, seriously! You read that right. TEN. MILLION. DOLLARS.

For it, Justin will share headliner duties with Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma. So, no slouches there. But let’s be real: the Biebs is bringing the heat… and cashing the check!!!

The Rolling Stone insider who dropped the dime on the massive payday had this to say about it:

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own. Between headlining Coachella and the success of [his album] Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.”

Oh, yeah, that’s the other part: he secured this Coachella deal without management overseeing, apparently!

The festival’s promoter Goldenvoice agreed to terms with none other than JB himself, and now they’ll pay the dude $5 million per weekend to perform. No reps, no agents, no middleman or brokers, just the Biebs calling his own shots and signing on the dotted line. Dayum!!!

Honestly, the business side of Biebs’ solo flight here makes sense. ICYMI, the 31-year-old pop star cut ties with longtime manager Scooter Braun a couple years ago after 15 years (!) together. Then, Justin paid out millions earlier this year to settle a financial mess with Scooter’s company, HYBE.

But now? Hailey Bieber‘s husband is back cashing checks and collecting wins. No manager, no problem!

