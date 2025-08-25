Justin Bieber Pissed Off Hailey With His Latest Thirst Traps! Oh No!

Justin Bieber may be falling for his wife all over again… But that doesn’t mean he’s being more considerate of her feelings.

On Monday, the pop star got on social media to post two thirst traps of himself — and he was NOT subtle about his intentions! The married man quipped in the caption:

“ thirstrap fa u hoes”

Dang! He knew exactly what he was doing! Just putting in on Front Street!

In the pics, the singer posed shirtless in an at-home gym while wearing Calvin Klein boxers, black shorts, and a white beanie. Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Shockingly, Hailey Bieber was one of the first people to comment on Instagram — and she had an eye-catching response! And it wasn’t a heart or a sweaty face, nothing to imply she was into the pics. Instead, she posted a VERY telling emoji:

S**t!!!

That’s NOT good! He’s got her rolling her eyes! Damn. Looks like he pissed her off with that one!

We can’t really blame her for being upset. Nobody wants to see their husband posting pics for other girls, whether or not he was joking! Especially not after he’s already built up quite the reputation for himself…

Guess their marriage tension isn’t totally gone, after all?

Thoughts?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]