Hailey Bieber Reveals If She Plans To Have More Kids With Justin! 

Are there more Baby Biebers coming one day?

On Friday, Hailey Bieber opened up on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast about her plans to expand her family with her husband Justin Bieber. The 28-year-old Rhode Beauty founder welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, in August 2024. And according to Hailey, they aren’t done having kids!

Related: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Get Baby ‘Voodoo’ From The Rock!

The model told Owen she “definitely” wants more children with Justin! Aww! However, the couple is not ready to have a second child yet! She said:

“I know I want more than one, but I’m not in a rush.”

There’s no hurry! The two need to do what’s best for them! For Hailey, she always knew motherhood was in the cards for her:

“It’s so fun, I love being a mom. I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids. You know what’s funny? The older I’ve gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing.”

Although the businesswoman dreamed of being a mom, it was a little “daunting” for her to become one young at first. She explained:

“I do think there were fears around it. I didn’t know what to expect. Once they’re here, you just figure it out day by day. And it’s like every single day I’m learning about how to be a mom and what’s best for my son and what’s best for me as a mom.”

What is good for Hailey is being “super, super, super hands on with my son” — and making sure he is surrounded by loved ones:

“I do have help, I have full-time help, and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I’m really grateful for that. If he’s not with me, he’s with his dad. He’s always with his family, and he’s always with one of us, or with his godparents.”

Who are his godparents? It’s unknown at this time! But it is great that whoever they are is so close to Jack! Hailey even plans to bring their son around the world with them more:

“I think I want him to grow up in multiple places. I think we’re such travelers as a family, and we were that way before we had him. So, I think I just want him to grow up traveling—which is honestly how I grew up, and I love that. I learned so much.”

It sounds like Hailey and Justin have some exciting plans for the future! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]