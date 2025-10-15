Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Get Baby 'Voodoo' From The Rock!

Everyone wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to have kids already! Hah!

During this Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent the newly engaged couple good vibes as they prepare to one day start a family! The topic came up while discussing parenting, in which The Rock said to Jason Kelce:

“Like you [Jason], I’m a girl dad. I have three daughters, 24, 9, and 7, all different age ranges. You’ll get there Trav soon! You’ll see the blessings.”

Aw!!

Everyone giggled as Travis lit up with a HUGE smile! So cute!

Later, the actor, who shares Simone, 24, with ex Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian, doubled down on his love for his kiddos, saying:

“My babies, just like you Jason and like one day you’ll know Trav, babies are everything. That’s it.”

The former Eagles star, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 6 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, couldn’t agree more, replying:

“The moment the first one pops out, it’s like my entire hierarchy of priorities has completely shifted. It’s crazy. You’ll see, Trav.”

They’re so ready for a TNT baby! LOLz! The Moana star teased:

“We’re putting that voodoo on to you and Taylor right now.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player joked back:

“That blessing voodoo!”

LMFAO! Taylor and voodoo are a powerful force when combined! They could be having babies before we know it!

Watch the full episode with the baby chatter 51 minutes in (below):

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Oct 15, 2025 12:00pm PDT

