Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Families React To Couple Welcoming Baby Jack Blues!

The Baldwins and the Biebers are over the moon about their newest family member!

On Friday, Justin Bieber proudly announced that after months of waiting, he and wife Hailey welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Jack Blues Bieber! So cute! If you haven’t seen his announcement yet, you can ch-ch-check it out (below):

And while fans were filled with joy about the exciting news in the comments, the new parents’ families were equally as excited! Shortly after J.B. announced the news, his mom Pattie Mallette took to her Instagram Story to reshare the adorable announcement and add her own words:

“Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you Lord what a miracle!”

She also took to X (Twitter) the same day to further congratulate her son and his wife! Alongside a slew of tear-filled emojis, she wrote:

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!! — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) August 24, 2024

So sweet!

Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber also got in on the mix, taking to X to share a short but telling message. He simply wrote on Saturday:

“Papa”

Papa — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) August 24, 2024

Clearly, this is in reference to his son’s new role!

Justin’s little half-sister Jazmyn also celebrated the exciting news, resharing the Instagram announcement on her story while adding a white heart and a teary-eyed emoji. So much love!!

Hailey’s pops Stephen Baldwin also shared his support, reposting Pattie’s message on X, adding:

“Amen Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Amen ???????? Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family. https://t.co/IZI9GaCywE — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) August 24, 2024

Little baby Jack Blues is already surrounded by so much love!

