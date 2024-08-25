Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber

Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Families React To Couple Welcoming Baby Jack Blues!

The Baldwins and the Biebers are over the moon about their newest family member!

On Friday, Justin Bieber proudly announced that after months of waiting, he and wife Hailey welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Jack Blues Bieber! So cute! If you haven’t seen his announcement yet, you can ch-ch-check it out (below):

And while fans were filled with joy about the exciting news in the comments, the new parents’ families were equally as excited! Shortly after J.B. announced the news, his mom Pattie Mallette took to her Instagram Story to reshare the adorable announcement and add her own words:

“Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you Lord what a miracle!”

See (below):

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette celebrates the arrival of Jack Blues
(c) Pattie Mallette/Instagram

She also took to X (Twitter) the same day to further congratulate her son and his wife! Alongside a slew of tear-filled emojis, she wrote:

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

So sweet!

Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber also got in on the mix, taking to X to share a short but telling message. He simply wrote on Saturday:

“Papa”

Clearly, this is in reference to his son’s new role!

Justin’s little half-sister Jazmyn also celebrated the exciting news, resharing the Instagram announcement on her story while adding a white heart and a teary-eyed emoji. So much love!!

Hailey’s pops Stephen Baldwin also shared his support, reposting Pattie’s message on X, adding:

“Amen Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Little baby Jack Blues is already surrounded by so much love!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Justin Bieber, Jeremy Bieber, Pattie Mallette, & Stephen Baldwin/Instagram]

Aug 25, 2024 07:28am PDT

