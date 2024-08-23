Blake Lively Reveals Wild NSFW Cake She Had Made For Son's First Birthday!

Blake Lively made her baby the wildest cake! And folks do NOT know how to react…

On BBC Radio 2‘s Zoe Ball and Friends show last week, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that she baked a boob-themed cake to celebrate her son’s first birthday. Laughing, she recalled:

“My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor. For my baby I just did a giant set of tits. Which I feel like will haunt him for life. But, what do they want at one? He can’t declare what he wants. So, boobs!”

OMG!

As the interviewer cracked up, Blake added:

“I’ll show you a picture after, they’re pretty amazing. Of the cake, not of mine … Also amazing though.”

LOLz!!!

The A Simple Favor star is a big baker and often makes birthday cakes and pies for her family (the latter being her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ favorite). So, it’s no surprise that she had some fun with this dessert. BTW, the boob cake was for her son Olin. He’s 1 year old, so it’s literally his first cake.

She went on to show the radio talk show crew the photo, enthusiastically sharing:

“The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake. Not the camera.”

She was so proud to show it off. Hah! Too bad the public didn’t get to see the photo. We bet the pics of the baby and that cake are something! Ch-ch-check it out:

Of course, this anecdote comes amid her ongoing It Ends With Us scandal. Blake’s reputation has been dragged through the mud online after fans discovered an apparent beef between her and co-star and director Justin Baldoni. They apparently butted heads over creative differences while making the film — and some other shady s**t may have happened, too.

But what most fans have been upset by lately is the way Blake and the rest of her castmates ignored Justin during the press tour, something they felt was rude and sparked tons of other resurfaced rude interview clips of Blake to go viral. Given all that context, reactions to this cake story were mixed. Some thought it was in good fun as a mom, others felt like she was trying WAY too hard to be fun and “naughty” giving her baby the type of cake you’d see at a bachelor party.

Fans took to the comments to share the bad:

“She is trying so hard to be Ryan. It doesn’t work. This isn’t the cute anecdote she thinks it is.” “Ha ….. ha……. Ha…..? Is this supposed to be funny? No one likes her, you can’t hide psychotic ever not even with non-funny jokes.” “Oh, her PR team is trying hard.” “She’s insufferable”

And the good!

“I don’t know how you would watch this and not like her. She sounds hilarious.” “Hey that’s all my son wanted at one!! Great idea. I love her so much.”

This has to be one of the least problematic things she’s said in all her press runs, all things considered! And honestly, it is funny AF! Reactions? What do the moms out there think?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Ryan Reynolds/Instagram & Vogue/YouTube]