Halloween

Hailey & Justin Bieber's Son Dresses Up As Pop Star Dad For Halloween! Aww!

Jack Blues Bieber is his dad’s twin this Halloween season!

For the spooky holiday on Friday, Hailey Bieber revealed their 14-month-old son dressed up as one of Justin‘s most iconic looks! Fans know the One Less Lonely Girl singer often wore white jeans with a white jean jacket over a purple hoodie while on the My World Tour to support his album My World 2.0 back in 2010. If you need a refresher, see (below):

Hailey & Justin Bieber's Son Dresses Up As Popstar Dad For Halloween! Aww!
(c) Jeff Daly/WENN

Related: Heidi Klum’s Terrifying Halloween Costume Revealed!

And that is the exact look Jack Blues sported for Halloween this year, right down to the matching purple sneakers! Aww! Hailey captioned the trio of photos of her baby boy in the ‘fit:

“Happy Halloween from JBB.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

That is so adorable!

However, that is not the only costume Jack Blues wore! After the twinning moment with Justin, the couple shared on social media that they also did a family look this year, and it’s incredible! Literally! Hailey went as Mrs. Incredible from the Disney movie, while Jack, of course, dressed as the hilarious toddler Jack Jack. Justin completed the whole thing by going as Mr. Incredible. Take a look (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

We love it! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jeff Daly/WENN, Justin Bieber/Instagram]

Nov 01, 2025 08:15am PDT

