Heidi Klum's Terrifying Halloween Costume Revealed! LOOK! 

The Queen of Halloween has done it again!

Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York on Friday Night, and what did she come dressed as this year? The supermodel hit the red carpet as a terrifying version of the Greek mythological figure Medusa, and she, of course, went all out for it!

Related: Did Travis’s Ex Send A Message To Taylor With Her Halloween Costume?!

Heidi was covered in green scales all the way down into the long rattlesnake tail, had animatronic snakes in her hair, fangs, and more! Meanwhile, her husband,Tom Kaulitz, came as a concrete soldier! Ch-ch-check out the epic looks (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

WOW!!!

The Project Runway judge explained to Vogue the inspiration behind her costume this year, saying:

“I wanted to explore the classic monsters of history, and reimagine one in a modern way. Medusa stood out to me as truly iconic—mysterious yet ferocious. The legend of her turning humans to stone has fascinated audiences for centuries. In museums, countless paintings and sculptures depict her haunting power, a testament to how terrifying and compelling she remains.”

According to Heidi, the entire process took nine hours! Damn! The hard work paid off, though! She looks incredible — and creepy! Watch her get ready for the Halloween bash (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN,Heidi Klum/Instagram]