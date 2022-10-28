The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

Year after year, some celebs have just slayed when it comes to their costumes during the Halloween season. We’ve seen everything from looks inspired by classic television shows or films to creepy creatures and, yes, even other celebrities. (Does anyone else remember when Hailey Bieber rocked the iconic look from Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time in 2021?!) The ensembles have truly been stunning and jaw-dropping at times!



So while everyone waits for this year’s crop of new spooktacular outfits, take a look back at some of the BEST Halloween looks celebrities have assembled over the years — everyone from Heidi Klum to Rihanna and more (below):

Heidi Klum

There is no denying that Heidi is the queen of Halloween, offering up some memorable costumes over the years. And of course, her iconic lewks usually come with her equally legendary Halloween bash. But no doubt, she has dropped some show-stopping outfits such as Lady Godiva in 2001, Jessica Rabbit in 2015, and Heidi Does Halloween 1: Klum’s Day.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian‘s fits have been the gift that keeps on giving. She has served up some impressive looks, such as donning a green dress as Poison Ivy in 2011, dressing up in 2017 alongside her best friend Jonathan Cheban as the singing duo Sonny&Cher, and going as a stunning space cowboy in 2021.

Lady GaGa

As you know, Lady GaGa is known for her over-the-top looks, so much so that many people try to replicate them for the spooky day. So we expect nothing less than the singer to go all out for Halloween – well most of the time. In 2014, she decided to forgo an elaborate costume and instead chose a basic outfit: a white sheet over her head with two holes cut out for her eyes, AKA a ghost! She then fully committed to becoming Edward Scissorhands in 2017, putting on fake face slashes, ashen skin, black leather straps, a white blazer, and (obvi) scissors to complete the look. Two years later, she then morphed into a unicorn with a multicolored wig, sparkly horn, and flowing tail.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey makes it a point not to hold back with her looks. Not only did the 25-year-old model nail it as a rock star in 2015 (complete with a leather jacket and fishnet top), but she also has pulled out some jaw-dropping transformations, turning into Nurse Dolly from Netflix’s Ratched in 2020 and Mia (Mignonette) Thermopolis (Renaldi Princess of Genovia) from The Princess Diaries in 2021!

Gigi Hadid

We always applaud the makeup looks Gigi Hadid pulls together during the Halloween season – especially when she stepped out in 2019 looking exactly like Jim Carrey’s character from the 1994 movie The Mask. We’re talking about the yellow hat, green face, and all! And that isn’t the only look she nailed. The model continued to create stellar ensembles as Sandy from Grease in 2015 and Marvel’s The Black Cat in 2017.

Kylie Jenner

It appears Kylie Jenner’s motto most years is the sexier, the better! The makeup mogul never failed to go all out with her Halloween ensembles, such as when she stepped out as the terrifying duo from the Bride of Chucky with ex-boyfriend Tyga in 2014 or matched with her momma Kris Jenner in a black catsuit in 2021. But let’s be real, nothing tops 2016 when she served up the most epic early-aughts throwback with the outfit from Christina Aguilera’s 2002 music video for Dirrty. It was truly iconic!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is already a Halloween icon herself. We mean, she is literally a costume, all thanks to her signature high pony, thigh-high boots, and mini dresses. Think Kourtney Kardashian in 2018 (below)! But the singer isn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone and completely transform herself into something else when spooky season arrives. A young Ari went as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz one year (Perhaps, manifesting her upcoming gig in Wicked). As an adult, she rocked a pig-face inspired by the episode from the Twilight Zone titled “Eye of the Beholder” in 2019, and even paid homage to the cult classic horror film Creature from the Black Lagoon in 2021. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has been delivering look and look for year, starting in 2013 when she shared her stunning Instagram photo of herself dressed as an angel. Each costume got better and better than the last, especially as she paid tribute to other legends like Barbie in 2016 and Toni Braxton in 2018. Queen Bey truly was committed to the Halloween game!

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. know how to do couples costumes! And every year, the two have given us some classic movie outfits – from 2017 Pretty in Pink to 2019 Back to The Future and 2021 Dirty Dancing.

Harry Stlyes

Harry Styles is known for having a fun sense of style – and over the years, he has put these skills to the test by donning some top-notch costumes. This includes putting his hair into two buns, slipping into nude shorts, and grabbing a foam finger to recreate Miley Cyrus’ VMA performance outfit in 2013. He then continued to dress as other celebrities in 2018 when he wore Elton John’s famous bedazzled Dodgers outfit. And later, the singer rocked the iconic Dorothy costume in 2021 — complete with the ruby slippers, of course!

Ciara

Ciara throws together some pretty iconic looks during the spooky season – starting with her transformation into Princess Nakia from Black Panther for Halloween. In 2019, the singer and Russell Wilson then went above and beyond by imitating Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s scene from their music video for Apeshit where they stood in front of the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre. However, there was a twist as the Wilsons held hands while standing by a portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama instead. Of course, Ciara continued to pay homage to legends by taking on one of Selena Quintanilla’s most memorable looks in 2021.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all in for Halloween – paying homage to 1940s movie stars Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx in 2017, transforming into the characters from Sleeping Beauty in 2019, and later gathering the whole family to go as members of the Addams Family in 2021.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas knows how to come up with the perfect costumes – first with the Jonas Brothers singer channeling Ben Stiller’s character from Zoolander in 2014. In 2018, he and his wife Sophie Turner brought their A-game as Morticia and Gomez Addams. They then gave everyone a throwback moment by dressing as Paolo Valisari and Isabella Parigi from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is never one to give people a dull costume! Over the years, she has stepped out as everything from Freddie Mercury in 2008 to Hilary Clinton in 2016 and the COVID vaccine in 2021.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner knows a thing or two about fashion – especially around Halloween time. The model has put together some first-class ensembles in the past, such as the Nintendo character Luigi in 2014, Fembot from Austin Powers in 2018, and the Martian Girl from Mars Attacks! in 2021.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is one of those celebs who go all out. She has donned some sexy outfits like a military officer in 2007, a gladiator in 2015, and the classic ball gown from Cinderella 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian

Like many of her family members, Kourtney Kardashian never fails to impress everyone with the outfits she comes up with each year. In 2015, her entire family dressed up as superheroes, with the reality star rocking a form-fitting gold and red wonder woman costume. She later captured the iconic long ponytail and bubblegum pink dress Ariana Grande wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for Halloween 2018. And then, much to the chagrin of Shanna Moakler, she and Travis Barker went as Alabama and Clarence from the film True Romance in 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens

There’s no doubt that Vanessa Hudgens loves Halloween as she usually rocks more than one costume for the holiday each year. In 2013, she was decked out as an angel that was complete with wings and a feather halo. Then, the High School Musical alum dressed up as Alice in Wonderland in 2018 before going as a black widow a two years later.

TODAY Show

For years, the co-host on the Today show has excelled with their outfits for their special Halloween specials. In 2006, Matt Lauer and Al Roker coordinated looks from the Pirates of the Caribbean while the women of the morning show came as superstars like Cher and Madonna. Years later, the team recreated the scene from Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, and pulled inspiration from some big Super Bowl moments in 2021.

Neil Patrick Harris & Fam

The royal family of Halloween? Possibly! Neil Patrick Harris, David Burkta, and their twins Harper and Gideon have built a reputation for putting on some super detailed costumes each October. Whether it be the crew from Peter Pan, the ghosts from Haunted Mansion, or characters from some classic horror movies, they never disappoint with their group get-ups!

Rihanna

Rihanna can make any costume work, work, work, work, work! In the past, RiRi has stepped out for the spooky holiday as everything from Raphael of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2014 and even Gunna’s infamous look from New York Fashion Week in 2021.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake always have a lot of fun when it comes to their Halloween outfits – whether it be dressing up as animated characters from the singer’s film Trolls in 2016 or bringing the magic as different characters from Harry Potter. But their best look ever? It had to be when Jessica dressed up as her hubby from his NSYNC days at the 1999 American Music Awards, and he went as her microphone. Truly an epic look!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid never misses the mark with her costumes, going as Lydia Deetz in 2018 while her then-boyfriend The Weeknd dressed up as Beetlejuice, later putting her own sexy spin on the animated character Fred Flinstone, and paying tribute to Uma Thurman’s 1997 portrayal of Poison Ivy in 2020.

Nina Dobrev

If there is one thing we know about Nina Dobrev, she loves to go with a pop culture moment when it comes to her costumes. From dressing as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Willy Wonka in 2009 to channeling her inner Billie Eilish in 2019 and then becoming The Queen’s Gambit characters Benny Watts and Beth Harmon with her boyfriend, Shaun White in 2021, she never disappoints!

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union loves a good throwback moment. She went all out when dress as Gwen Stefani’s outfit from her band No Doubt’s 1996 music video for Spiderweb and the disgraced former R&B group Milli Vanilli, who had their Grammys rescinded after it was discovered they hadn’t sung any of their songs. Even her hubby Dwyane Wade joined in on the fun that year! But the most epic nostalgia moment had to be when Gabrielle stepped back into her iconic Clovers cheerleader uniform from Bring It On with her daughter Kaavia in 2019.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale girls Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch tend to hit it out of the park when they come together for the Halloween holiday. In 2018, Lili and Camila rocked it as Pedro and Napoleon from Napoleon Dynamite! The trio later gave fans what they’d been asking for and channeled Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls in 2020. And the following year, Madeline and Camila teamed up to bring the legendary ladies from Scooby-Doo: Velma and Daphne!

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey never plays it safe! Whether it be her dressed as a mermaid (shell bra top and all), in a form-fitting devil costume, or looking straight out of the 1980s as a metal rocker, she has had some pretty sexy looks over the years!

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is usually decked out in a creative costume. She wore a sexy cops uniform in 2008 (possibly poking fun at herself after being on the other side of the law when she was arrested for a DUI the year before?), Storm from the X-Men movies in 2016, and even Cruella De Vil in 2020. And, of course, her daughter True Thompson went as one of her dalmatians that same year!

Lizzo

Lizzo is an expert at pop culture Halloween ensembles. Previously, she’s dressed up as a DNA test (to prove once and for all she’s 100 percent that bitch) and hilariously as the fly on Mike Pence’s head. But she stepped it up in 2021 when she nailed the adorable character from the show The Mandalorian – the beloved baby Yoda.

YALL IDK… this year for Halloween I decided not to wear a costume ???? pic.twitter.com/zUt0jQw2Rf — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 1, 2019

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling loves nothing more than a good costume! One year she went as Captain Hook and another as a beekeeper. But The Office alum really went all out in 2021 when she paid tribute to five comedic greats. Who are these legends she honored? None other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer from Veep, Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods from Legally Blonde (obviously she had a Chihuahua too), Issa Rae’s Insecure character Issa Dee, Ali Wong, and Amber Ruffin.

LeBron James

When LeBron James is off the basketball court, he loves to give everyone nightmares during the Halloween season! Nothing has been more chilling than when the athlete dressed up as Pennywise in 2017, Edward Scissorhands in 2019, and Freddy Kruger two years later.

What were some of your favorite costumes, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

