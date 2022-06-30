Halloweentown Stars Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Halloweentown stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz as they are engaged!

The 37-year-old actress announced the happy news on Instagram Thursday, sharing a snapshot of her snuggling up to Daniel while showing off the engagement ring. She wrote in the caption:

“Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?”

Meanwhile, her former co-star and now future hubby posted a sweet montage of pictures throughout their relationship with a caption declaring “she said yes,” adding:

“Gunna love you forever.”

You can see his announcement HERE. Clearly, the couple were excited as they also celebrated their engagement with a recap of their relationship on TikTok!

As some may know, Kimberly and Daniel knew each other long before they started dating. The lovebirds met on the set of the iconic 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge when they were young stars. She portrayed the teen witch Marnie while he played the villain Kal. However, sparks did not fly between them at the time! Nope, it was not until years later that they even became an item! She previously explained in a TikTok video:

“In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together, and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so, then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love.”

They eventually went public with their relationship in July 2018. And the rest was history!

No doubt fans must be excited about this future wedding! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kimberly J. Brown/Instagram, Disney Channel/YouTube]