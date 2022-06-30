Tom Hiddleston Is Going To Be A Dad -- Zawe Ashton Is Pregnant!

Loki is going to be a daddy!

Zawe Ashton revealed her baby bump Wednesday night at the premiere of her latest movie, Mr. Malcolm’s List. Shortly after, a source close to the actors confirmed she and fiancé Tom Hiddleston are indeed expecting their first child together! Awww!

Zawe definitely was aware of the fan hype she was about to kick start as she took to Instagram shortly before the event to tease fans, writing “Here we go…”

See the full post (below):

It seems the Marvel family is growing both on and off screen, as Tom has been playing Loki for over 10 years and Zawe is set to play a role in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming The Marvels. We wonder what their baby’s superpower will be, LOLz. While the God of Mischief wasn’t in attendance at the premiere personally, we know he was there in spirit!

This comes just a few months after Zawe initially debuted a ring on her finger at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in March, lighting engagement rumors on fire! We’re so happy for the two!

Zawe’s stylist Sabina Bilenko said it best in her Wednesday IG post, referring to the actress as a

“Glowing mum-to-be.”

We can’t wait for baby Hiddleston to arrive!

See the full post (below):

