Halsey Gives Birth To First Child With Boyfriend Alev Aydin!

Oh, happy day!

Halsey is officially a mommy!

The singer welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14. See their social media announcement (below)!

The songwriter, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has long wanted a child. In January, they announced their surprise pregnancy on socials with gorgeous portraits by photographer Sam Dameshek (below).

Simply glowing!

Related: Halsey Reveals Struggle With Eating Disorder — And Apologizes For Triggering Fans

The news followed a devastating miscarriage in 2015, on which the popstar opened up about in a Rolling Stones interview at the time. In their early 20s, The New York Times Bestselling poet had been on a rigorous tour, and just after they learned of the tragic pregnancy loss, they were forced to perform for Vevo LIFT. The New Jersey native explained:

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f**king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

The 26-year-old blamed their busy schedule for the miscarriage, which is no doubt a heavy burden to carry. Halsey continued:

“I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f**king overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down… I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world… I’m really scared of being alone.”

Related: Halsey Calls Out Recording Academy On Grammy Snub, Suggests ‘Bribes’ At Play!

Luckily the cosplay-loving activist was able to shelter at home due to her pandemic pregnancy. That must have been such a relief knowing they could do everything in their power to keep the baby healthy!

Congratulations to the first-time mother!! We know you’ll just smother your little one with so much love!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]