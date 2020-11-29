Halsey Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammy Nomination Snub, Suggests 'Bribes' At Play!

Halsey is calling out the Recording Academy over their Grammy nominations — and she’s not particularly happy about being snubbed this year!

Of course this open message follows The Weeknd, who criticized the Grammys earlier this week after he, too, was snubbed from receiving a nomination. But do these artists have a point, or is it all sour grapes?!

The 26-year-old pop star released her new album Manic this year to much fanfare, but when it came time to post up nominations for Grammys, she was nowhere to be found. And even though she was quiet about it for several days, the pop princess is now speaking up about where she thinks things went wrong, and she’s not holding back at all!

In a new message posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Be Kind singer went in on the Recording Academy and suggested what we all pretty much know — that it’s a super-dirty world deep down in the inner-workings of the music industry.

Halsey wrote (below):

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations. The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with just the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambitious enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. perhaps its unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Talk about being real about the possibility of a blacklist from this, too — though we’ll obviously see how that plays out in the years to come…

Here is the singer’s full IG post, in a screenshot pulled from her IG Stories (below):

