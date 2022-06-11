Halsey Hits Back At Former Nanny’s Claims She Was Wrongfully Fired, Says She Was Allegedly ‘Intoxicated’ While Taking Care Of Their Child!

Halsey is fighting back after a former nanny sues them!

According to court documents obtained by People, a woman named Ashley Funches filed a lawsuit against the 27-year-old singer for disability discrimination and retaliation after alleging she was fired from her position for needing time off to undergo a medical procedure.

In the lawsuit, the former nanny claimed she regularly “worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest” and no overtime pay throughout her employment – doing everything from caring for the child, to preparing meals, and cleaning. Ashley eventually complained to Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, about “her long working hours” and for “not being paid overtime wages.”

Related: Concert Nightmare! Halsey Canceled Maryland Show As Storm & Rats Flooded The Venue!

So in response to the complaints, she was given a $5,000 one-time payment for the accumulated overtime. The only problem is Ashey says she was “offered no explanation as to how the lump sum payment compensated” her for “all of her overtime hours to date.”

Per The Blast, Ashey then sent Halsey a text message on March 16, 2022, saying that she potentially needed to take a leave of absence for a medical emergency that would force her to miss a couple of days of work. The next thing the employee knew, she was “terminated” by the artist a couple of days later with zero warning.

Now, Halsey is telling their side of the story. Her rep shut down the accusations, saying in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that Ashley was let go after some concerning incidents, including that she was “intoxicated” and left their infant Ender “unsupervised in an unsafe” area while under her care. What?!

“These allegations are baseless. This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care. Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised.”

The statement continued:

“Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously. Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions.”

Whoa…

We’ll have to see how this lawsuit plays out! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Halsey/Instagram]