Concert Nightmare!! Halsey Cancels Maryland Show As Storm & RATS Flood The Venue!

Eeewww! These poor fans!

Halsey was forced to cancel their Maryland concert on Wednesday night after the venue was caught in the middle of a wild storm!

The musician, who uses she/they pronouns, was supposed to perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland when the National Weather Service issued tornado and flood warnings for the area at around 8 p.m., while the performer’s opener was already on the stage.

Related: Halsey BLASTS Record Label For Making Them Create ‘Fake Viral Moment’

Fans patiently waited around for the 27-year-old to resume the event — but in doing so, they were stuck in a downpour of rain that was quickly flooding the venue!! Three hours after being told the concert would still go on, the show was canceled at 10. The venue wrote on Twitter:

“The Halsey show will not be happening due to weather-related technical difficulties. Please keep an eye out for an email from Ticketmaster for more info, or refer to your point of purchase.”

Technical difficulties is one way to describe it… At the same time, the pop star took to her Twitter account to reveal the disappointing news directly to their followers, saying:

“Right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

Safety concerns were no joke!

Footage from those inside the venue quickly hit the internet as concertgoers did everything they could to stay as dry as possible. One person posted a video inside a bathroom at the venue where dozens of people — literally dripping wet — were crammed inside to wait out the “damn tornado warning.”

we had to hide in the bathrooms at merriweather for a damn tornado warning #LoveAndPowerTour #Halsey pic.twitter.com/PUvlg0nAZw — faith (@jlawluvbot) June 9, 2022

Those who weren’t so lucky to find shelter were stuck in the venue with ankle-deep water and RODENTS! Yes, you read that right!!

One person, who was supposed to enjoy the concert front-row, uploaded a video of an event staffer standing on the stage kicking a rogue rat in the pit’s direction! Nasty!! It’s bad enough to be soaking wet! Ch-ch-check out the insane clip (below).

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum — amma ???? (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022

OMG!

After seeing how intense the storm was, one person quipped:

“Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour.”

If only! Take a look at even more angles of this absolute horror story (below):

Update on the pit for Halsey… pic.twitter.com/UesHieWg36 — Lauren (@loashh_) June 9, 2022

just a little light rain at the halsey maryland show! pic.twitter.com/4iC2c00I8J — menace to society (@destinywbu) June 9, 2022

Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour pic.twitter.com/ydEvGVZwtb — stace (@Th3yCallMeSTACI) June 9, 2022

Unreal shit at Halsey in Maryland pic.twitter.com/VluYTQD8u1 — Frankie Mario (@frankiemario_) June 9, 2022

i need a “i survived the maryland halsey love and power tour !!” t shirt — ellie :/ (@onlyreasonellie) June 9, 2022

halsey maryland stans: “DO YOU CALL YOURSELF A FUCKING HURRICANE LIKE ME” pic.twitter.com/xu4pP9787V — so good ky ???? (@curingsivan) June 9, 2022

So miserable!

Related: Mariah Carey SUED! This Guy Really DID Write All I Want For Christmas Is You, But…

Feeling terrible about what her fans went through and wanting to clear the air about why everyone was forced to stand around in the pouring rain waiting for a concert that would never happen, Halsey hopped on Instagram Live on Wednesday night shortly after the cancellation was revealed. They explained the “weather experts” believed the storm was going to be minor. That all changed in the blink of an eye, and at that point, local authorities thought it was safer for everyone to “shelter in place,” they explained:

“There was some unexpected and unpredictable weather that the weather experts like didn’t even see coming. Some storm cells that appeared really, really quickly and immediately became dangerous. What happened was, the local authorities advised us to put a shelter in place. What that means is we had to keep you guys at the venue because it wouldn’t have been safe to let everybody evacuate at once because of stampedes, because of traffic, everything else.”

Officials also thought the bad weather might clear up as fast as it came, which is why they didn’t cancel the show immediately. Getting a bit emotional, they concluded:

“I care about you guys literally more than f**king anything and I’m going to make this up to you. Nobody could have predicted that the weather was going to do this, and it changed so fast. I love you guys. I’m praying that everybody makes it home safe. Please send me tweets and tell me you’re home and tell me you’re okay. I’m going to be watching all of them. I love you guys. I’m sorry that this happened in such a chaotic and confusing way.”

Wow! Gotta appreciate their transparency! Stuff like this can get so convoluted in the moment, especially when dealing with frustrated fans and scary weather. But something more should have been done, clearly. Halsey blamed the venue for mishandling the situation, adding on Twitter later:

“I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.”

Dang! Hear Halsey’s full explanation (below).

We hope everyone made it home safely and is warm and dry today! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Have you ever experienced something like this at a concert?

[Image via The Tonight Show/Halsey/YouTube ]