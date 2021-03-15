Halsey Updates Preferred Pronouns & And Fans Share Their Support!

It’s pretty amazing to see an artist we love evolve and embrace themselves before our eyes!

Halsey has always shared a lot with their fans and the public in general. Whether it comes to mental health and their bipolar disorder, endometriosis and infertility struggles, their sexuality or experiences within the music industry, the Manic songwriter has opened up and shared remarkable levels of honesty and vulnerability for a celeb with such a huge platform.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old let fans in on another piece of their identity. Without much fanfare, they quietly updated their social media profiles with the pronouns she/they.

The pregnant singer alluded to their change in understanding regarding gender in a recent Instagram post. Alongside several photos, they wrote in part:

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

The musician continued in the comments section:

“More on the subject: I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some ‘girly-girly fertility goddess’, but instead I wake up and eat when I’m hungry, sleep when I’m tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!”

They also referenced feelings about gender dysmorphia in their 2020 poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could. Asked on Twitter the most difficult poem to write, the artist formerly known as Ashley Frangipane replied:

“Lighthouse, The Painter, a lot of the ones about gender identity (cause I’ve never like, talked about that) Eight, and Seventeen I think were some of the toughest. I might be forgetting some though!”

Following the pronoun update, many fans expressed their strong support online. Some responses included:

“i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in ” “i’m so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i’m glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :,)”

Halsey didn’t comment any further on the update beyond posting a “thank you” to their IG Story, seemingly in appreciation for fans’ warm response to the change.

Halsey said thank u ❤️ on her Instagram stories ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xR7rBc1Rbu — ✨Hourly Halsey✨ (@hourlyhalsey_) March 13, 2021

A celeb of the expecting momma’s caliber embracing the many shades of gender identity has already made an impact. Just look at some of these reactions:

“just came out to my momma about my pronouns bc i got inspired by halsey phew i feel relief and happy” “Halsey officially making their pronouns she/they is the best thing ever, I cannot even begin to describe what this means to me” “halsey changing their pronouns to she/they makes me feel so much more valid i love that for them” “Well Halsey gave me the confidence to change my pronouns too sooo check location “

Wow. That is truly special. We’re so happy Halsey felt comfortable to share this with the world, and so moved at the way it was received by fans! Here’s to a more accepting future for the music industry and beyond.

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

halsey changed their pronouns ???? i’m so proud of them pic.twitter.com/VB5hTOdQmu — RUBY ???? (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021

halsey goes by she/they now and i think that’s fucking beautiful???? pic.twitter.com/kFGNNPhe78 — tabi || martha is alive???? (@shonisupremacy) March 14, 2021

so happy for halsey who is always living her truth and inspiring others to do the same pic.twitter.com/ZcWrwaUq1X — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 13, 2021

Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they and I'm so happy for her – she's such a source of inspiration and such a beautiful human and I love them so muchhhh pic.twitter.com/Cltwx9S51j — Edin-Earper????(Kristin) – Taco GC ???? (@KLArblaster) March 13, 2021

